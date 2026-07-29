/Brewery offering 'free beer' the day Trump dies has license revoked - 'Will have to pry me out of my taprooms'

A brewery in Wisconsin, United States, known for anti-Trump posts on social media, including an offer of free beer when the president dies, no longer has permission to operate in the state. Officials cancelled the brewery's permit, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday, in what came as a shock to owner Kirk Bangstad. He has vowed to fight the order “tooth and nail.” According to a July 26 newsletter sent to his supporters, he received a letter from the state’s Department of Revenue revoking Minocqua Brewing Co.’s permit to operate in Wisconsin.

Bangstad wrote in a Substack post on Sunday that he is not taking it "lying down." He added that they will have to "pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us." The order goes into effect on August 4.

He is also asking people to help him monetarily for legal fees. "As usual, fighting to keep my business alive means I have to pay lawyers, and that’s never cheap. Every time this [happens], I rack up $100K in legal bills before we even see a judge. If you can help chip in to the Minocqua Company’s legal defence fund, I’d really appreciate it," he said.

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A spokesperson confirmed that the Department of Revenue has "issued notice of a Brewer’s permit revocation for two Minocqua Brewing Company locations and notice of an Alcohol Beverage Warehouse permit revocation for one location." The owner has until August 4 to appeal to the Secretary of the Department of Revenue.

The Sentinel reported that Bangstad's license was revoked because he did not have the required permits and didn't pay taxes on canned beer that he acquired from Illinois and was seized at his company in June. The owner has slammed the decision to shut down his brewery over the alleged tax violations.

Minocqua Brewing's free beer post linked to Trump

In January this year, the Minocqua Brewing Company appeared to promote a deal for “free beer, all day long” on the day President Donald Trump died. While it did not explicitly state his name, the comments on the post all believed it was definitely about Trump. In a reply on the post, the brewery suggested that it referred to "a high-profile figure." Notably, the company's social media also has several posts opposing immigration enforcement, along with supporting a government shutdown to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) funding.