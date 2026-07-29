/CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: Who are they?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (Jul 28) filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. The chargesheet was filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the CBI, will be placed before the special Fast Track Court constituted to hear paper leak cases on Wednesday. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The development comes three days after students protest in New Delhi over the NEET paper leak was withdrawn after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

What's in the chargesheet?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the chargesheet, the CBI has listed 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects as evidence during the investigation. Though the CBI claimed that they found no evidence of internal corruption within the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam body's negligence on the matter is “unacceptable,” according to a News 18 report. The CBI also said in its chargesheet that the paper leak was caused due to serious procedural lapses and negligence involving NTA officials. The CBI is expected to recommend strict departmental action against officials found responsible

Who are the accused?

The accused named in the chargesheet are Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Subham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahalad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar. All the accused are currently in judicial custody.