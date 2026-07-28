/Parliamentary panel summons social media giants after PM Modi video removal row

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will summon senior representatives of Google, Meta, X and Snapchat for a meeting on August 3 to discuss the regulation of social and digital platforms.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs will also brief the parliamentary panel.

The meeting comes days after Meta briefly removed a Facebook video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on government action against examination paper leaks before restoring it.

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A Meta spokesperson said, "The content was removed in error and has since been restored," and attributed the removal to a technical error.

The video, released on July 23, marked Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation over irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

During the address, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks. He also announced plans to set up Special Fast-Track Courts and introduce stricter punishment through new legislation.

The student agitation was called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The Centre also reached an understanding with the CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation and bring stronger legislation against examination paper leaks.

Delhi Police asks platforms to remove objectionable posts

The parliamentary panel's meeting also comes a day after Delhi Police directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing abusive remarks against the Prime Minister.

Police alleged that protesters uploaded the content during the student agitation at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

Delhi Police said its social media monitoring teams have been continuously scanning online platforms and issuing notices to intermediaries to remove objectionable content.

According to the police, several posts and videos have already been removed, while monitoring of online activity linked to the protests continues.