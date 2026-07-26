/Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa claims he confronted Sean 'Diddy' Combs over alleged affair

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ojani Noa, has made fresh claims about the end of their marriage, alleging he confronted Sean 'Diddy' Combs after discovering the singer's alleged affair with the rapper. Noa recalled a heated exchange and reflected on the turbulent period that preceded Lopez's rise in the music industry.

Ojani Noa on his marriage ending with Jennifer Lopez and more

As per The Sun report, Ojani Noa revealed details about his marriage ending with JLo. He stated in the interaction, "She cheated on me with Diddy. I confronted him and told him I wasn't scared of him. " Ojani revealed how Diddy threatened Jennifer and verbally abused the singer at her home, leaving her in fear of her life. Ojani disclosed how he had to step in to protect his ex-wife from the rapper. He recalled, "It was the year she dumped him." He further said, "We were still friends, and we had decided to start over again. Everyone makes mistakes and deserves to be forgiven once. She had tried to dump Diddy before, and he had threatened her and her family."

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“He turned up to her assistant’s birthday party in Los Angeles — which Jennifer had thrown — and everyone was shocked. “I went over to him and told him to leave, and he told me to back off. He asked me who I was, to which I replied, ‘F*** you. Jennifer got in between us. She said he would leave, but he didn’t. I got upset with her, and at the end of the night she got in his car and left,” Ojani said.

He also revealed, "She (Jennifer) was scared and afraid, so I instantly left work and came over. When I got there, it was pitch black, and I couldn’t see anyone, so he must have been hiding. As I drove in, he started shouting and telling her he knew I was inside. She said she was going to call the cops, but a neighbour must have called them, as they turned up and Diddy ran away."

For the unversed, Jennifer officially began dating Sean 'Diddy' Comvs in 1999, but the duo parted ways in 2001. His recent remarks come as Combs continues to face extensive legal scrutiny in unrelated matters, bringing renewed attention to his past relationships and public history.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa's relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa met in Miami at a restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan, where Noa worked as a waiter and Lopez was beginning to rise to fame. The duo married in a small ceremony just as Lopez's breakout biographical film Selena launched her into stardom.