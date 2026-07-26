Days after US President Donald Trump suggested that the photos of the Minab school bombing could be AI-generated, a school teacher, who was present in the school premises on the day of attack on Feb 28, recalled the horrifying and fatal strike. Amaineh Nademi, 33-year-old teacher, said that they all went flying as the missile struck the compound and asked what was the crime that the students committed. She said that the school does not look like a school anymore, adding that “walls that smell of death, grief and the blood that was shed here.” - 'I don’t think...'

Nademi made the remarks while speaking to BBC. "Just as I went to leave, a missile struck the school. Something hit my head and my students' heads - we were all sent flying." She said that there were multiple attacks after the first strike and the school collapsed, adding, “Blood was pouring from me and the students.”

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What had Trump said?

Speaking to Fox News anchor Trey Yingst, the American president said, "Y’know, I don’t think anybody’s ever going to be able to say what happened there." The anchor reminds him that "there are images from this site that show fragments that appear to be from a US Tomahawk missile." When asked, “Is it possible that old intelligence, or a mistake from a very active time in the war lead to this event?” Trump said, “It is, but it’s also possible that those images you have are AI-generated.”

What happened in Minab?

On Feb 28, multiple missiles including US-made Tomahawk cruise missile struck the school building while classes were underway, causing the two-story structure's roof to collapse on top of the students and staff strike. The US and Israel claim that the area in which the school was located served as Revolutionary Guard base. Iran said that the attack killed almost 168 people, the majority of whom were young schoolgirls aged between 7 and 12. The school was the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school and photos showed fragments of the US Tomahawk missiles on the site. Intelligence reports later revealed that the school was adjacent to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval compound. The Iranian government condemned the strike as an "unforgivable war crime."