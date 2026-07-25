/Did the government avert a larger agitation by conceding to CJP's demands? WION Decodes

After the third round of talks between the Centre and representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at the Consitutional Club of India in New Delhi ended on Saturday amid resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CJP announced to withdraw the protests.

The CJP urged protesters to return home and end agitation with immediate effect.

"We withdraw the agitation in good faith and hope for positive steps - We withdraw our agitation - request all protestors to return to home. We declare that we withdraw our agitation with immediate effect," declared CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka.

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So, what were the demands of CJP that the government conceded?

The first demand that the government agreed to was withdrawing all FIRs against protesters in Delhi. Second was to give maximum possible compensation to the family members of the affected. A five point charter was also submitted by the students regarding reforms in examination which the government said it will discuss the suggestions with their representatives.

Government also vowed not to take any action in the future related to the protests and organisers.

Did the government try to prevent the movement from snowballing further?

The protest that started with a small gathering of people at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the NEET paper leak and the death of 20 students post the leak grew into a countrywide agitation. Whether it Delhi, Mumbai or Bihar, people came out in thousands to support the Cockroach Janata Party leaders and their demands.

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk joins protest

Sonam Wangchuk first publicly aligned himself with the CJP protests on June 2, 2026, when he announced that he would join the movement if the Union Education Minister did not resign. On June 6, 2026, he joined the demonstration at Jantar Mantar and addressed protesters. On June 28 he decided to begin an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in support of the CJP-led protest, where he remained on fast for 26 days. He called off his fast on July 23 after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh assured him of accepting their demands at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he was admitted.

Opposition joins protest

Opposition leaders and lawmakers started appearing at protest sites and publicly backing the movement following the crackdown on demonstrators on July 20. By July 21, 2026, senior opposition figures, including members of the Congress party like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were participating in demonstrations and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Celebrities, influencers join protest

By early July a few independent creators and digital influencers with large youth followings began posting in support of the CJP protests as Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike drew attention. By mid July when Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its third week and police action against intensified, the protest began to see the participation of Bollywood stars.