/Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid protests over NEET paper leak

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position on Saturday (Jul 25). This came after nationwide protests that have been going on for weeks over the NEET paper leak. Pradhan announced his exit in a post on X ahead of the scheduled talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and the government. CJP has been leading protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that drew thousands of students.

In his resignation statement addressed to the youth of the nation, Pradhan detailed his association and work towards education. He also narrated the NEET paper leak case and expressed his concerns over the issue. Pradhan said that he has taken the onus since the beginning, adding that he had been disturbed for the last 10 days by how things have unfolded.

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The education minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he will continue to serve the country and the cause.

Dipke reacts

Reacting to the news of Pradhan’s resignation, Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP that was leading the students’ protests, was seen falling to the ground, pleased.

“It is said that resignations don't happen in this government. The world bows down; it needs someone to make it bow down.”