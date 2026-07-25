/‘World needs someone to make it bow’: Abhijeet Dipke’s first reaction after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Reacting to the news of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP that was leading the students’ protests, was seen falling to the ground, pleased. This comes after the minister announced that he is stepping down from his position. Pradhan’s exit came just hours before the scheduled talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and the government. CJP has been leading protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that drew thousands of students.

“It is said that resignations don't happen in this government. The world bows down; it needs someone to make it bow down.”

‘Do not mess with cockroaches’

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Dipke added, “He (Dharmendra Pradhan) has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches.”

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Pradhan’s resignation came after a recent hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk that lasted 26 days and massive protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by students.

“It’s a victory of democracy, direct democracy straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance,” Wangchuk said, reacting to the news of Pradhan’s resignation.

‘Don’t make me a hero’

Dipke urged people not to make him a “hero” because of Pradhan’s resignation.

“I want to say something very important. Don't make me a hero because Dharmendra Pradhan resigned today. Don't make this mistake. Don't make me a hero because of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The country has been ruined because of making one person a hero,” he said.