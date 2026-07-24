/Mysterious rope leads plumber to find gold worth Rs 23 crore in old Vienna villa

A contractor hit a literal treasure while renovating a villa in Vienna, and ended up discovering a chest full of gold worth an estimated $2.4 million. As he set out to work, he noticed a rope sticking out of the basement floor. He started digging through the concrete floor to find where it was coming from. That is when he found the treasure, as this rope was attached to the chest full of gold.

There was a total of 30 kg of gold, and it belonged to a time before World War 2. All the coins had the image of composer Mozart stamped on them, which helped experts date them. The chest was a rusty metal piece, and someone had cemented it in the concrete of the cellar. The gold discovery was made in 2024.

Incredible discovery

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Talking to the German Today talk show, he said, "Something like that is really unbelievable. I have been on the construction site since I was 15. Every now and then you find a few coins, but a discovery like this is incredible." Typically, in most countries, such a discovery would be taken over by the government. But in Austria, the law allows the finder and the property owner to split a treasure discovered by them. So the man might end up sharing in this treasure, becoming richer by nearly $1.2 million.

According to German media, another plumber had also noticed the rope a few days ago. However, he just let it be. But the second plumber pulled on the rope inside the basement floor to see if he could free it. But when it didn't budge, he dug it up with a shovel.

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