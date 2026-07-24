/'Enemies of the nation...': Sonia Gandhi breaks silence on NEET protest, slams PM Modi's 'cowardice and wanton cruelty'

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the Centre over its handling of the ongoing protests against the alleged NEET paper leak. In an opinion piece published in The Hindu, she accused the Narendra Modi government of responding to peaceful student demonstrations with "cowardice and wanton cruelty" instead of accountability.

Gandhi alleged that the government had treated the country's youth "not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation" and urged it to halt the police crackdown and engage in dialogue with students. "These are our sons and daughters, our young men and women," she wrote, appealing to the Centre to end the use of force against protesters.

Sonia Gandhi says July 20 'day of infamy'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Referring to the July 20 Parliament march which turned violent, Gandhi described the day as "a day of infamy", alleging that the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) used lathi charges and tear gas against peaceful protesters.

"For the last few weeks, peaceful protests by young students all over India against examination paper leaks and the general decay in the education system have been gathering momentum. Their demands have been straightforward and to the point: accountability from the Government of India and education reform. The Narendra Modi government has responded to their courage with cowardice and wanton cruelty," she wrote.

She further alleged that scores of protesters were injured and claimed that even students returning home were assaulted during the police action.

Gandhi also said the country had witnessed some of the "most depressing visuals of youth", alleging that students' bodies had been "scarred by pellets" and accusing the government of deploying the "repressive power of the state" instead of engaging with demonstrators.

"This can neither be forgiven nor forgotten," she wrote.

Criticises education policies

The Congress leader also criticised the Centre's education policies, alleging that public education funding had steadily declined under the Modi government.

She claimed that the share of the Union Budget allocated to school education had been reduced by around 50 per cent, while funding for higher education had fallen by 33 per cent.

Gandhi further alleged that nearly one lakh public schools had been shut over the past 12 years, even as around 43,000 private schools had opened during the same period.

She also accused the University Grants Commission (UGC) of reducing grants to public universities, forcing institutions to raise fees after taking loans.

According to Gandhi, the resulting increase in education costs had intensified pressure on students and their families.

Questions NTA, centralised exams

The editorial also criticised the shift from university- and state-conducted entrance examinations to centrally administered tests through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Gandhi described the NTA as a "hapless, chronically understaffed body" that relies heavily on private contractors to conduct examinations. She said there had been 152 alleged examination paper leaks across India over the past 12 years, including nine involving the NTA since its establishment in 2017.

The Congress leader further alleged that the NTA lacked parliamentary oversight because it was created by a Union Cabinet decision rather than through legislation.

She also accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of ignoring recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education to strengthen the agency.

Links protests to unemployment

Gandhi argued that the student unrest reflected broader concerns over education and employment, claiming that unemployment among graduates had averaged around 40 per cent in recent years. She said increasing privatisation and commercialisation of education, combined with limited employment opportunities, had deepened frustration among young people.

The editorial also criticised the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, alleging that it was introduced without adequate parliamentary consultation and accompanied by politically motivated appointments in higher education institutions.

CJP protest continues

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Friday that its protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.