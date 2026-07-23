/Jana Nayagan movie review: Thalapathy Vijay deserved a sharper send-off

An evil mining mafia that is looking to loot mineral wealth and finish off indigenous people in India; Indian government officials that are insulted and betrayed by system that they work under; a weapon smuggling mafia that has tentacles spread across politico-business circles in India; Pakistani terrorists plotting against India, communal riots in Tamil Nadu; a fictional African nation that is destabilized into chaos and civil war by external forces; Terminator-like weaponized robots and drones. Roll all of these disparate themes and elements into a plot that spans over three hours and we get Jana Nayagan, the H Vinoth directorial, which is the farewell film of Tamil actor Vijay(popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay). Jana Nayagan is touted as Vijay's final film, bringing a close to a career that started when he was a child artist in 1984.

No prizes for guessing that the solutions to all the aforementioned geopolitical and Indian politico-societal problems come from one man - Thalapathy Vetri Kondan(TVK) - the protagonist played by Vijay. Aside from being his final film, Jana Nayagan was also meant to be a political vehicle for actor-politician Vijay to gain further inroads into the hearts and minds of the people of his home state Tamil Nadu.

Context: Jana Nayagan was meant to hit the screens in January 2026, but its release was delayed due to a censor certificate hold-up, a legal battle, and an online leak of the film. Vijay was originally an actor-politician when the film was originally set for release in January 2026. With barely two years of experience in politics, Vijay's fledgling political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam(TVK) won the April 2026 Assembly polls, and he assumed office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in May 2026.

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A still from Jana Nayagan Photograph: ()

As much as the film is meant to give hardcore Vijay fans their money's worth in terms of action, these predominantly gory fight sequences are also interspersed with sentimental scenes or tragedies or triumphant moments. However, the central messaging is clear: protagonist Thalapathy Vetri Kondan has a magic bullet to address every issue that exists. Literally speaking, it need not always be a bullet. Often, the solution happens to in the form of a sword, a machete, a whip, a rusted iron pipe and what not! From ragtag rowdies to suit-boot baddies, Thalapathy Vetri Kondan beats them all, amply aided and abetted by the beats of Anirudh Ravichander's music. The score adds heft to all these sequences and helps adequately elevate them into fan-favourite "mass moments".

Seen from the perspective of a political film, Jana Nayagan also makes blatant attempts to position Vijay as a political successor of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran(popularly known as MGR), who is widely the most famous actor-politician in Tamil Nadu. There are scenes where the protagonist is prominently juxtaposed with MGR's image; the protagonist sings MGR songs while beating up corrupt politicians. Things even reach a point where a framed photo of MGR appears to speak to the protagonist, Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, and even hands him a whip to lash the baddies. Well, it just doesn't stop with the Late MGR. Even Ministers from Chief Minister Vijay's cabinet in Tamil Nadu are seen making appearances in song sequences or crucial moments.

Though the film did include a few themes related to women's empowerment, they too were based on the male protagonist's worldview and not based on the will and wishes of the female lead(played by Mamitha Baiju). Ironically, the same film features another female lead (played by Pooja Hegde), which lacked any depth or purpose, other than falling instantaneously in love with the protagonist. Another female lead(the IAS Officer character played by Priyamani) did have a role of some significance in the larger plot. However, her screen time lasted barely a few fleeting moments. It almost felt like a case of too little, too late.

Vijay and Pooja Hegde in Jana Nayagan Photograph: ()

While Bobby Deol played the villain character well, poor writing appeared not to do justice to his talent and ability. Though there is an attempt to showcase an elaborate backstory to establish this villain character, it tends to veer more towards tiresome territory. Similarly, Prakash Raj was made to play a corrupt politician, a role that he has played in innumerable films. However, that too felt inadequate because of the writing.