/Pakistan's Operation Sindoor misinformation network now targeting NEET protests, claims Delhi Police; 480 handles blocked

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday (Jul 23) said it had identified and blocked around 480 social media handles allegedly originating from Pakistan for spreading fake and misleading content related to the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. The police alleged that the accounts were attempting to exploit the situation by circulating misinformation and misleading posts online. They urged students and the public not to be influenced by unverified content.

The development comes amid the ongoing student-led protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak.

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'Handles were spreading fake content'

In a video message, Delhi Police said it had observed a coordinated effort on social media to spread misinformation during the protests. "We have noticed that some misinformation is being spread on social media. More than 400 Pakistani social media handles have been identified so far, who are taking advantage of this situation and spreading fake content and rumours. They are being blocked," the police said.

According to Delhi Police, the identified accounts were the same handles that had previously been active during Operation Sindoor.

Don't be 'distracted': Police appeal to students

The police claimed the purpose of these accounts was to provoke people and distract students participating in the protests.

"They have only one purpose, to incite people and especially to distract students," the police said.

Appealing for restraint, the force advised students not to rely on fake posts, edited videos or anonymous social media accounts.

"My appeal to you is that for the safety of children, do not get incited by any fake posts, edited videos or posts made by anonymous handles," the police spokesperson said.

Pakistan declines to comment

Meanwhile, Pakistan during its weekly media briefing declined to comment on the CJP-led protests, describing the matter as India's internal affair.

Responding to a question on whether the handling of protesters amounted to a human rights issue, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, "This is an internal matter of India. We do not offer comments on such matters."

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