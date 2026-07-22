/Man with babyish face spends Rs 10 lakh on beard transplant to be taken seriously at work

Men have often been confronted with the dilemma of having a beard or going clean shaven. Most of them base their decision on their profession, since the beard can lend a sophisticated air to the person in certain fields. This is exactly what a man working in venture capitalism realised. According to a report by The Cut, the unnamed man paid $10,000 for a beard transplant because he had started feeling insecure about his looks at work. He believe that because of his baby face his colleagues were not taking him seriously.

He says the transplant proved to be a miracle procedure as his co-workers started treating him with more respect. The 30 something told the outlet that his clean shaven face left him at a disadvantage not only at work but also in personal life. Once he started working in private equity and venture capital, he realised that his young appearance left him at a disadvantage. He was passed over for roles he fit suited for. His



views and judgment were ignored and the management paid heed to older looking workers.

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"It was a significant position for me to lose out on," he said. While no one told him to his face that his younger appearance was why he was sidelined, he started feeling like that might be the case. The jokes about him looking like the youngest in the room added to his concerns.

He decided to grow a full beard, but struggled. He tried beard growing oil, vitamins and Minoxidil, an over-the-counter medication meant to stimulate hair growth. When nothing worked, the venture capitalist contemplated surgery. The transplant lasted five hours in which professionals remove hair from the back of his head and transplanted in the beard area. He had little scabs in the grafted area for about 10 days.