/Kaylee Hottle was unconscious: Shocking details from first responders revealed after teen star's death

Kaylee Hottle is no more. The teenage star, who is known for her work in two Godzilla movies, died in a tragic car crash on July 21. She was 18 years old. Hours after Hottle passed away, TMZ obtained dispatch audio which revealed that she was unconscious after the crash in Frederick, Maryland.

The accident occurred before 3:00 am on Tuesday, when her 1996 Honda Accord went off the roadway and collided with a culvert. The person behind the wheel was Hottle’s 19-year-old friend.

Kaylee Hottle dispatch audio: Reveals she was unconscious when found

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In the clip, dispatchers revealed that the 18-year-old actress was unconscious when she was found after the accident.

Also read: Godzilla vs Kong star Kaylee Hottle dies in fatal Maryland car crash at 18

The actress was born into an all-deaf family. Following the incident, “first responders scrambled to find an American Sign Language interpreter and contact her family," according to TMZ. It has also been revealed that dispatchers had no clue about how to get in touch with her parents.

She was visiting her friend over the weekend. While she was unconscious, her friend was awake and alert and told authorities they were experiencing pain following the crash, specifically in the right leg and ribs.

Hottle was rushed to the nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The young star breathed her last while she was on her way to the hospital. Kaylee's father,Joshua Hottle, told TMZ that officials have told that her daughter's heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

Investigation is underway. But it has been said that car's speed has been said to be the reason behind the crash. Authorities noted that "excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision."



Hottle's Texas School for the Deaf released an official statement as they expressed grief over the death of their student.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away,” the school statement read. “Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.”