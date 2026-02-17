/Godzilla vs Kong star Kaylee Hottle dies in fatal Maryland car crash at 18

Kaylee Hottle, a high school senior and child actor, best known for her prominent roles in the blockbuster MonsterVerse film franchise, has died following a single-vehicle car crash on Tuesday morning in Frederick, Maryland. She was 18 years old.

The tragic news was confirmed by her school, the Texas School for the Deaf (TSD), where Hottle was completing her senior year.

Kaylee Hottle dies in car crash

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According to a statement released by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred just before 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. A 1995 Honda Accord, driven by a 19-year-old man, traveled off the roadway and collided with a culvert.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported Hottle to a nearby trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old driver was hospitalized with injuries that officials described as non-life-threatening, while a second passenger in the vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene. Authorities noted that "excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision."

It was not immediately clear why Hottle was traveling in Maryland at the time of the incident.

Texas School for the Deaf mourns 'Tremendous Loss'

Following the incident, the Texas School for the Deaf released an official statement expressing grief over the loss of their student.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away,” the school statement read. “Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.”

The administration noted that counseling services will be made available for students and staff to navigate the tragedy. “We recognize this loss will have a significant impact on our TSD community,” the statement added. “Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”

The school also requested that “everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

Father shares heartfelt message

Hottle’s father, Joshua Hottle, announced his daughter’s death through a video posted to Facebook, communicating entirely in American Sign Language (ASL).

Speaking while en route from Texas to Maryland, he expressed the immense weight of the moment:

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” he said, according to NBC News affiliate WBAL in Baltimore.

Inspiring representation in Hollywood

Hottle captured international attention when she was cast as Jia—a young Iwi girl who shares a unique, empathetic bond with King Kong—in the 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. She later reprised her breakthrough role in the 2024 sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

As a Deaf actress, Hottle spoke openly about what her presence in major Hollywood films meant for representation within the community. During a 2024 interview with the Houston Chronicle, she reflected on her journey and her hopes for other young performers: