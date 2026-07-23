/Foreign funding behind CJP? Delhi HC to hear plea seeking NIA probe into protest amid backlash over police crackdown

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (Jul 23) agreed to hear an urgent Public Interest Litigation (PIL) tomorrow seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the July 20 protest organised by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak. The petition alleges that the protest was not an isolated event but part of a broader conspiracy involving foreign-funded organisations and political elements.

In response to the development, CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh questioned the credibility of a probe by a government agency, calling the move “politically motivated”.

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“Why should an NIA probe inspire confidence? The NIA is a central government agency. How will the investigation be ensured to be transparent and independent?” she said in a post on X. “The petitioner, Satish Kumar Aggarwal, is a former president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. The plea appears politically motivated and seems aimed more at consuming the Court's time and attracting public attention than seeking genuine relief.”