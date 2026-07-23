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Foreign funding behind CJP? Delhi HC to hear plea seeking NIA probe into protest amid backlash over police crackdown

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:57 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:17 IST
Foreign funding behind CJP? Delhi HC to hear plea seeking NIA probe into protest amid backlash over police crackdown

Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: (ANI)

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Delhi HC will hear a PIL seeking an NIA probe into the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” NEET protest. The plea alleges links to a larger conspiracy involving foreign-funded groups and political actors.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (Jul 23) agreed to hear an urgent Public Interest Litigation (PIL) tomorrow seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the July 20 protest organised by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak. The petition alleges that the protest was not an isolated event but part of a broader conspiracy involving foreign-funded organisations and political elements.

In response to the development, CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh questioned the credibility of a probe by a government agency, calling the move “politically motivated”.

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“Why should an NIA probe inspire confidence? The NIA is a central government agency. How will the investigation be ensured to be transparent and independent?” she said in a post on X. “The petitioner, Satish Kumar Aggarwal, is a former president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. The plea appears politically motivated and seems aimed more at consuming the Court's time and attracting public attention than seeking genuine relief.”

(more details to follow)

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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