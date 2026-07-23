/‘You harmed future of youth’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, lists THESE 3 student demands

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (Jul 23) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET-UG paper leak. Despite the PM’s assurance, Gandhi refused to back down against the Centre over the issue as thousands of students protest across the nation. The Congress leader also accused PM Modi of harming the future of the youth of the country and claimed that he encouraged the “destruction” of the education system.

“You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X. “You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it.”

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He also listed three demands of the students: “1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan; 2. Apologise to the students; 3. Take action against those who assaulted them.”

PM Modi assures action against paper leaks

This comes after PM Modi earlier assured “stringent punishment” for those involved in the paper leaks. He said that the government has set up fast-track courts and directed officials to take necessary steps.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!” PM Modi wrote on X.

He added, “We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students.”

“Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” the prime minister said.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) scrapped the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. A fresh examination was subsequently conducted on June 21. The incident has faced backlash from students, educationalists, and leaders. So far, the CBI has arrested 13 individuals in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody.

Watch | PM Modi announces Fast Track Courts for NEET Paper Leak cases amid Jantar Mantar Protests & clashes