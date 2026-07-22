Almost two days after several videos showed Delhi Police baton charging and beating the protesting students in New Delhi, India's Chief Justice Surya Kant has broken his silence on the matter. He dismissed a plea in Supreme Court that urged the top court to take suo motu cognisance of the violation of fundamental rights and police brutality. The CJI said that the lawyer raising the issue should not “waste the time” of the justices and the court. It must be noted that it was Justice Surya Kant's ‘cockroach’ comment that led to the formation of satirical online platform the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ - which has now turned into a bigger movement.

"Don't waste our time and yours," the CJI adding, "We don't want to watch any videos." The petitioner had also called for the constitution of an independent judicial inquiry by a sitting bench of top court, and sought directions for registration of appropriate FIRs against the erring officials of the Delhi Police, and other concerned authorities.

This comes after the Delhi High Court on Jul 21 refused to urgently list a petition concerning the "excessive use of force" against students by the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel. "Don't drag the court into all this," a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia told the petitioner, while listing the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

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However, the Uttarakhand High Court termed the government’s action as ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism) and criticised the State over the detention of Uttarakhand Parivartan Party chief Prabhat Dhyani, while he was travelling to Delhi to participate in the protest called by CJP. A division bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddharth Sah heard the matter and opined: “This amounts to anarchy. We are living under a constitutional regime. Do not harass people in the name of national security or government’s image."

NEET paper leaks, CJP's and the protests?

New Delhi is witnessing massive protest demanding greated accountablity from the ruling government on matters of education. This was triggered after the examination paper of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG was leaked in May this year and exam was cancelled. The re-test was conducted late last month. At least 21 students have died by suicide following the leak. Around the same time, Justice Surya Kant who called unemployed youths of the country as “cockroaches” while hearing a case. Though he later clarified that his comments were taken out of context, it led to formation of CJP.