/'Shame on govt': Mamata Banerjee to join CJP protest in Delhi? TMC chief releases BIG statement, speaks against police atrocities

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday night (Jul 21) extended her support to the students' protest in the national capital and has hinted that she will join “if need be.” In a statement, she also slammed the Union government and Delhi Police for their atrocities against the protesters. She called the NEET paper leak “unacceptable”, adding that her party fully supports the Opposition's sit-in demonstration as well as protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Addressing the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, Banerjee said, "We supported CJP from the beginning. If need be, I will visit Delhi and join their protest." She also requested all non BJP parties to unite “under the umbrella of the INDIA Alliance." Later, taking to X, she wrote, “ Shame on the Union government. The All India Trinamool Congress fully supports the sit-down protest by the Opposition today near Akbar Road. She said that the police atrocities on our youth in Delhi is "unacceptable.” She also said that police atrocities happened in Kolkata, adding that “BJP goons” allegedly attempted to disrupt preparations for our Martyrs' Day programme."

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Congress mounts pressure on the government

Earlier on Jul 21, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and several other senior leaders staged a dharna outside the prime minister's residence in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They were later dragged and detainednand area was cleared. On Jul 22, all Congress MPs arrived in the Parliament in black clothes. Additionally, Congress MP and General Secretary K C Venugopal sought an adjournment motion calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to make a suo motu statement in the House explaining the repeated examination paper leak incidents during his tenure.

NEET paper leaks, CJP's and the protests?

The NEET UG paper was leaked after the examination was held in May this year. The re-test was conducted late last month. Since then, several students and their families have demanded greater accountability from teh government. At least 21 students have died by suicide after the paper leak. Scattered demands united under a banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was born as a satirical platform on social media. Its creation was triggered by remarks made by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant who called unemployed youths as “cockroaches” while hearing a case. He later said that his comments were taken out of context. However, CJP members formed a group and began their protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of the Union Education Minister. Days later, activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protesters and started a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.