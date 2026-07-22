The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday (Jul 22) as chaos continued over the NEET-UG paper leak. Earlier, the sessions were adjourned till 12 pm just minutes after it reconvened as Opposition leaders continued to shout slogans and gather at the well of the house holding banners.

Speaking during the brief resumption of the session at 12 pm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Centre has been ready to have a discussion on the NEET paper leak in the parliament for the past three days. He added that the duration and format of the discussion should be decided after consultations with floor leaders of all political parties.

“For three days we have been offering that the Government is absolutely ready to have a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue. Since day one, we have been saying that discussions have to be held as per rules. When the discussion is to be held, the duration of the discussion and under what rule the discussion is to be held should be decided after speaking with Floor Leaders of all parties,” Rijiju said.

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He added that the government wants a constructive debate focused on securing the future of the country’s youth.

“Government is ready to have discussion on NEET paper leak issue. There should be a constructive discussion for the future of the youth of this country - this is what the Govt wants,” he said.

