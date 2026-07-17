/US strikes hit key bridge and airport in southern Iran, IRGC-linked media reports

US airstrikes targeted a key bridge and an airport in southern Iran on Thursday (July , according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, as hostilities between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate.

Tasnim reported that the Bandar Abbas-Kahurestan-Lar bridge, a major road link connecting the southern port city of Bandar Abbas with Shiraz, was struck along with Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran.

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The agency said the attacks also hit Bandar Khamir and the Kahurestan district in Hormuzgan province, where several explosions were heard and electricity was disrupted in parts of the area. According to Tasnim, three powerful explosions were heard near Iranshahr Airport after US warplanes launched missile strikes on the facility. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the reported attacks or the extent of the damage.

Separately, the Hormuzgan governor’s office said locations near Qeshm were struck at around 11:10 a.m. local time, but did not provide further details on casualties or damage. The reported strikes came amid an intensifying military confrontation between the United States and Iran, with both sides exchanging threats and military action across the region.

In a separate development, Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, called for Iran to target US leaders in retaliation for what he described as “ongoing assassinations and expanding sanctions”.