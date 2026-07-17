/‘US, Israel have no right to be in the region’: Iran warns regional infrastructure could be targeted if its own is attacked

Iran warned on Thursday (July 16) that it would target infrastructure across West Asia if its own facilities came under attack, with a senior military spokesperson accusing the United States and Israel of destabilising the region.

Speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, senior armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi said any damage to Iran's infrastructure would be met with retaliatory strikes against infrastructure elsewhere in the region.

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"The United States and Israel have no right to be in the region," Shekarchi said, reiterating Tehran's longstanding opposition to the American military presence in the Middle East. He also described Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz as "a source of security for the entire region" and said the Islamic Republic would never abandon its position on the strategically important waterway.

Shekarchi added that Iran remained committed to securing the withdrawal of US forces from the region, framing it as a key objective of Tehran's regional policy. "We delivered a crushing response to the enemy and will continue to do so. They have suffered heavy blows," he said, without providing further details.