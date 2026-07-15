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'We will continue to aggressively follow the money': US freezes over $130mn in Iran-linked crypto wallets

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 06:32 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 06:32 IST
'We will continue to aggressively follow the money': US freezes over $130mn in Iran-linked crypto wallets

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bassent departs the East Room of the White House after a swearing in ceremony for the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh in Washington, DC on May 22, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the US has frozen over $130 million in crypto wallets tied to Iran’s central bank, intensifying financial pressure to disrupt Tehran’s illicit revenue.

The United States has frozen more than $130 million worth of cryptocurrency held in wallets linked to Iran's central bank, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Tuesday, as Washington stepped up efforts to curb Tehran's access to funds allegedly generated through illicit financial networks.

In a post on X, Bessent said the action was part of the US Treasury's broader campaign to disrupt Iran's use of digital assets to finance its activities. "US Treasury is committed to disrupting and degrading Iran's illicit financial activities, including its abuse of digital assets. Today, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned multiple wallets tied to the Central Bank of Iran, resulting in the freeze of over $130 million," Bessent said.

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He added that the Treasury would continue targeting Iran's financial channels to restrict the government's access to illicit revenue. "We will continue to aggressively follow the money and deny the Iranian regime access to the proceeds of its illicit revenue schemes," he said.

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The sanctions were imposed by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which oversees US economic and trade sanctions. The latest move comes as the Trump administration intensifies financial pressure on Tehran alongside broader military and diplomatic measures, with digital assets emerging as an increasingly important focus of US sanctions enforcement.

The announcement follows a series of recent US actions against Iran, including fresh sanctions on individuals, entities and vessels, as Washington seeks to tighten economic restrictions on the Islamic Republic amid heightened regional tensions.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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