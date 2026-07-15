/‘We’re going to knock out all their power plants’: Trump warns Iran of bigger strikes if Tehran doesn’t agree for negotiation

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will dramatically expand its military campaign against Iran by targeting the country’s power plants and bridges unless Tehran agrees to negotiate, signalling a further escalation in the rapidly intensifying conflict.

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday (July 14) , Trump said the next phase of American military operations would focus on critical infrastructure if Iran refused to return to the negotiating table. “Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges,” Trump said. “We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

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When asked how long the US military campaign would continue, Trump replied, “They’ll continue until I say it’s enough.” The remarks came as US forces conducted a fourth consecutive day of strikes on Iranian targets, further raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Separately, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had resumed a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas from 4 pm ET on Tuesday. According to CENTCOM, more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft are currently deployed across the Middle East as part of the operation.

Also read: Trump admin issues fresh Iran sanctions as US forces intensify strikes



The renewed military offensive has further eroded hopes of restoring the fragile ceasefire reached on June 17. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified in recent days, with the Strait of Hormuz once again emerging as a major flashpoint amid the escalating confrontation.