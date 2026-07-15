The United States on Tuesday (July 14) imposed a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions while issuing a general licence allowing limited transactions involving certain sanctioned individuals and vessels, as US forces launched another wave of military strikes against Iran.

According to details published on the US Treasury Department's website, the latest sanctions target several individuals, entities and vessels linked to Iran. At the same time, the Treasury issued a general licence permitting specific wind-down activities, limited safety and environmental transactions, and the offloading of cargo involving certain people or vessels that were designated on July 14.

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The Treasury Department said the licence was intended to facilitate the orderly winding down of authorised activities while maintaining restrictions on those newly sanctioned.

The sanctions announcement came as the military campaign against Iran continued to escalate.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces began an additional round of strikes against Iran at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, targeting capabilities that it said had been used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The strikes are taking place as American forces prepare to resume the naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas," CENTCOM said in a statement. The military added that the naval blockade would take effect at 4 p.m. ET, marking a further intensification of Washington's operations against Tehran amid the deepening conflict in the region.

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