/Trump pays $5.6 million to E. Jean Carroll in sexual assault and defamation case

US President Donald Trump has paid $5.6 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming her, according to a court filing released on Tuesday.

The payment includes the original $5 million civil verdict along with accrued interest. The money was released to Carroll's law firm on Monday, five days after US District Judge Lewis Kaplan authorised the disbursement from a court-supervised account.

Confirming the payment, Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said the damages awarded by the jury had now been received.

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"Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll," Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement.

"Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict," she added.

The development comes after the US Supreme Court declined in late June to hear Trump's appeal against the original May 2023 verdict, effectively leaving the judgment in place.

Carroll, a former journalist and columnist who is now 82, accused Trump of assaulting her inside a dressing room at a New York department store in 1996.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying he did not know Carroll. He has described the claims as a hoax, alleged that she fabricated the assault accusation to help sell her memoir, and called the case "weaponisation and lawfare."

A spokesperson for Trump's legal team repeated an earlier statement following Judge Kaplan's decision.

"The American People stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes."

Last week, Trump's lawyer asked a federal appeals court to stop the release of the money, arguing that the president would suffer "irreparable harm" if Carroll carried out her stated plan to donate the funds because the money would likely not be recoverable.