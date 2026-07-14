/Trump withdraws 20% Hormuz transit fee, announces full blockade on Iran

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 14) walked back his announcement of levying a 20 per cent fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, replacing it with "Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making with the United States," while claiming the waterway is open to traffic for all countries except Iran.

He reiterated that the United States will impose a strict naval blockade on the Islamic Republic, covering ships "coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything to do with Iranian cargo."

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to ALL Ship traffic except for Iran — and that is because of their lying, violent, malicious leadership, which is taking them down the path of TOTAL DESTRUCTION. We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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On Monday, Trump had declared that Washington was now the "THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT" and would impose hefty fees on ships transiting the waterway to reimburse the United States for protecting the key global oil and gas shipping route.

Iran's military command, however, insisted it would not allow the United States to "interfere" in the Strait of Hormuz. It also warned its Gulf neighbours against cooperating with Washington.

Trump also claimed that "Oil is flowing like never before" through the contested waterway due to the " awesome Power of the United States Military," specifically mentioning " A special salute to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, and Commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper. Because of them, and all members of the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World."

Explaining the reason for withdrawing the proposed fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he took the decision "based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership." He added that investments by the Gulf states in exchange for removing the fee would be massive and “extraordinarily good for them (Gulf states) and their future.”

The president said America has " the largest Dollar Investment into the United States, of any Country in History, but these new Investments will make that Number even larger, and we will see Factories, Plants, and Equipment pour into the United States at Historic levels, which will create additional millions of High Paying AMERICAN Jobs!"

Accusing Iran of killing hundreds of thousands of people, including protesters, Trump warned that those days are over.

"America is WINNING again, winning like never before. The days of Iran killing hundreds of thousands of people, including 52,000 protestors, are OVER and, most importantly, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!," the post reads.