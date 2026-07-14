/'Onwards and upwards': Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon lifts off for 240 day space mission

Indian origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon began his maiden space mission on Tuesday (July 14) after lifting off aboard Roscosmos' Soyuz MS 29 spacecraft for an eight-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 8.17 pm IST and is expected to reach the ISS after a three-hour journey before docking with the station's Russian Prichal module.

Menon launched alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. After reaching the orbital laboratory, the trio will join the Expedition 74/75 crew, which includes astronauts from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos.

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Confirming the launch, NASA shared a message on X.

"Onwards and upwards!@astro_anil, Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina lifted off from Baikonur at 10:47 am ET (1447 UTC).

They'll arrive at the@Space_Station later today; live docking coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:10 pm ET (1710 UTC)," NASA wrote on X.