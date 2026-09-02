/Rabies warning linked to North Carolina petting zoo after skunk infects baby goats

A rabies outbreak at a petting zoo in North Carolina has forced the staff to euthanise four baby goats. The real problem is that now they are looking for everyone who interacted with these goats. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the rabies cases at the Farm Adventures mobile petting zoo. They are urging people who petted the goats to contact their local health department and ask them about the need for preventative treatment.

“Several goats at Farm Adventures have tested positive for rabies by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health and may have been in direct contact with people at events while infectious,” the department stated Friday.

The goats reportedly fell sick weeks after a skunk entered their enclosure. Misty Love, the owner of Farm Adventures, said the baby goats were in another pen to keep them away from the rest of the animals. In late July, a skunk entered the space and was later removed. The goats were inspected and showed no signs of either being bitten or sprayed by the skunk. But then, three of them fell sick.

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“It was a skunk. It went through the holes. We don’t know, and it’s devastating," Love told WSOC-TV 9.

Who's at risk?



Officials say anyone who came in contact with the goats between July 28 and August 27, 2026 must check in with the medical departments. This includes those who visited Farm Adventures’ main location, as well as those who attended any off-site events where the animals were present. “The petting zoo held off-site events involving children and elderly individuals across multiple counties within that time frame,” the health department said. They are also investigating to check for other potential exposure locations.

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