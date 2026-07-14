/England recall Brydon Carse for India ODI series

Fast bowler Brydon Carse has been recalled to England’s squad for the remaining two ODIs against India after recovering from wrist and elbow injuries. The 30-year-old recently returned to competitive cricket, making three appearances for Durham in the T20 Blast.

Carse had earlier been ruled out of the IPL after injuring his right hand during a training session, although the extent of the injury was never officially confirmed.

His last appearance for England came in the Sydney Ashes Test at the start of the year, while he last featured in an ODI against New Zealand in Nov 2025. Across 30 one-day internationals, the pacer has taken 34 wickets at an average of 40.44.

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England and India will conclude the five-match ODI series with the final two fixtures in Cardiff on Jul 16 and at Lord’s on Jul 19.

England updated squad