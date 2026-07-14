/FIFA WC 2026, Spain vs France SF: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

France are one win away from reaching their third consecutive FIFA World Cup final as they take on Spain in Wednesday’s semi-final at the Dallas Stadium. A victory would see Didier Deschamps’ side qualify for their fifth World Cup final in the last eight editions, underlining their remarkable consistency on the biggest stage. But Spain have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings, as they knocked France out in the Euro 2024 semi-finals and defeated them again in last year’s high-scoring UEFA Nations League clash.

France, however, have looked stronger throughout this World Cup. Kylian Mbappe leads the tournament’s scoring charts with eight goals, while Ousmane Dembele has found the net five times. The team has also impressed with its balanced performances in attack and defence.

In the 2-0 quarter-final win over Morocco, France soaked up pressure, stayed disciplined and made the most of their chances to book a place in the last four.

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Spain have been equally impressive, conceding only one goal so far while sticking to their possession-based style of play.

As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Spain and France approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Spain vs France, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday (Jul 15), 12:30 AM (IST)

Wednesday (Jul 15), 12:30 AM (IST) Venue: Dallas Stadium

Dallas Stadium Referee: TBC

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Which TV channel will broadcast Spain vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 SF match between Spain and France will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

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How to watch Spain vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?