/Harry Potter TV show vs films: Gary Oldman explains why HBO’s reboot could be better

Gary Oldman is best known to Harry Potter fans as Sirius Black, Harry Potter’s godfather and one of the most memorable characters he brought to life in the film franchise. Years after his final appearance as Sirius, the actor has come out in support of the upcoming Harry Potter reboot and explained why it will be better than the films.

Gary Oldman on the Harry Potter show being better than films

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival, Gary Oldman spoke about the series that could therefore provide an opportunity to explore characters such as Sirius with greater depth, even though Oldman himself is not expected to reprise the role.

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He stated, "We had to cut a lot, and still we could only get the films down to, like three hours. I believe the TV series is gonna do it pretty much word-for-word, which I think as a viewer would be more satisfying." Talking about the films in which a lot of character detail was sacrificed, he said, "So, I wish them luck with it."

“When you think of that initial cast, someone in the story who doesn’t get a lot of credit anymore is Chris Columbus, who set the world up and cast it. We were extraordinarily lucky to have those people come back again, and again, and again, and literally grow into those roles," Gary Oldman said.

Also Read: Harry Potter show expands season 2 cast with Lenny Rush as Dobby and Bonnie Hill as Ginny

All about Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman is one of the renowned celebrities in the Hollywood industry. He is best known for showcasing incredible versatility and an intense acting style in most of his projects and is widely considered one of the greatest actors of his generation.