Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Harry Potter TV show vs films: Gary Oldman explains why HBO’s reboot could be better

Harry Potter TV show vs films: Gary Oldman explains why HBO’s reboot could be better

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 12:27 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 12:27 IST
Harry Potter TV show vs films: Gary Oldman explains why HBO’s reboot could be better

Gary Oldman in Harry Potter film Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Actor Gary Oldman has shared his view on HBO's upcoming Harry Potter show and explained why it could be more satisfying than the original films. Read to know more. 

Gary Oldman is best known to Harry Potter fans as Sirius Black, Harry Potter’s godfather and one of the most memorable characters he brought to life in the film franchise. Years after his final appearance as Sirius, the actor has come out in support of the upcoming Harry Potter reboot and explained why it will be better than the films.

Gary Oldman on the Harry Potter show being better than films

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival, Gary Oldman spoke about the series that could therefore provide an opportunity to explore characters such as Sirius with greater depth, even though Oldman himself is not expected to reprise the role.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He stated, "We had to cut a lot, and still we could only get the films down to, like three hours. I believe the TV series is gonna do it pretty much word-for-word, which I think as a viewer would be more satisfying." Talking about the films in which a lot of character detail was sacrificed, he said, "So, I wish them luck with it."

Trending Stories

“When you think of that initial cast, someone in the story who doesn’t get a lot of credit anymore is Chris Columbus, who set the world up and cast it. We were extraordinarily lucky to have those people come back again, and again, and again, and literally grow into those roles," Gary Oldman said.

All about Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman is one of the renowned celebrities in the Hollywood industry. He is best known for showcasing incredible versatility and an intense acting style in most of his projects and is widely considered one of the greatest actors of his generation.

His famous roles include Sirius Black in Harry Potter films, Commissioner Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, Sid Vicious in the punk biopic Sid and Nancy and Count Dracula in Bram Stoker's Dracula. He has even bagged an Academy Award for his role as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics