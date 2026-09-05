/Harry Potter show expands season 2 cast with Lenny Rush as Dobby and Bonnie Hill as Ginny

The magic of Hogwarts is getting a little bigger as HBO continues to build its new Harry Potter series. With the first season still on its way, the studio has already begun shaping what comes next, announcing new actors for some of the franchise's most recognisable characters. Lenny Rush is set to voice and portray Dobby, while Bonnie Hill will step into the role of Ginny Weasley from season 2.

Lenny Rush and Bonnie Hill to be part of Chamber of Secrets?

Lenny Rush has been cast as Dobby, the house-elf who becomes an important figure in Harry's second year at Hogwarts. Rush is known for his work in Doctor Who, Enola Holmes 2 and Am I Being Unreasonable? While Bonnie Hill has also joined the series as Ginny Weasley, beginning with season 2. She will replace Gracie Cochrane, who portrays Ginny in the first season.

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Ginny is Ron Weasley's younger sister and becomes increasingly important to Harry's story as the wider series progresses. In Chamber of Secrets, she becomes closely connected to the mystery surrounding the reopening of the Chamber.

So far, the announcement does not yet clarify exactly how the series will bring Dobby to the screen, including whether Rush will use motion capture, prosthetics or another performance technique.

In addition, HBO has also cast Billy Barratt as Tom Riddle, the young version of the character who eventually becomes Lord Voldemort. Barratt, who became the youngest recipient of an International Emmy for acting, will appear in the second season's storyline through the mysterious diary that plays a central role in Chamber of Secrets.

All about Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is based on the 1998 novel Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J. K. Rowling. Produced by David Heyman, it is the sequel to Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and the second instalment in the Harry Potter film series.