/Harry Potter season 2 delayed: Why is HBO’s reboot facing another roadblock?

The reboot of Harry Potter is yet to release its first season this year, but the second season is already facing a challenge as per its scheduled release. While excitement continues to build around the new adaptation, the series has also faced its share of criticism over casting and creative choices. Now, even before the show premieres, Season 2 has reportedly hit a roadblock, with filming pushed back amid script-related delays.

Why is Harry Potter's second season facing a delay?

HBO's Harry Potter reboot appears to have hit a production bump even before its first season reaches audiences. According to The Sun report, Harry Potter second part, ie, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is now facing weeks of delay is due to the higher-ups wanting the plot and characterisations to be perfect. With this, the production of the season season has now been pushed back to October, Warner Bros or HBO are yet to comment on the report.

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Also Read: Harry Potter show expands season 2 cast with Lenny Rush as Dobby and Bonnie Hill as Ginny

There might be another reason, as the criticism for the trailer of the first season had also added pressure on the makers. The first trailer for the series has received a mixed response, with some fans excited to return to Hogwarts while others have criticised the new cast, cinematography and visual tone. Some long-time fans have also questioned the need for another adaptation so soon after the hugely successful film franchise.

Netizen's reaction to Harry Potter season

Overall, the internet have expressed their views given the reboot of the overall Harry Potter franchise into a show. One user wrote, “Be for real, either the Harry Potter show is going to get cancelled three seasons in (like most shows get cancelled, plus the viewership will drop after S1) or the actors are going to age out of the roles because it takes two years to make 8 episodes of television at this point.”

Another user wrote, “Gets cancelled after S2. The issue with the series (putting aise the author's f***ed politics) will be, why wait for new seasons when you can simply watch the readily available films? Why would a 13-year old just discovering Harry Potter wait for the next season?”

"It adds up with the Lockhart recast. Cuz Hoult do have time now since mot finished filming. But with the s2 delay I think he drop it bc he can’t make it for October n maybe further delay. Anyways Hope it stuck in the development hell and lots of the cast leaving", wrote the third user.

About Harry Potter series

The reboot version is expected to bring the detailed version of the wizarding world to the screen. The

series features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger in the lead.