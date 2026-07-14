/FIFA 2026 | Bellingham emulates Maradona from 1986 before semis against Argentina

Jude Bellingham is the reason England are in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semis - 60 years after their triumphant campaign of 1966 - also their only football world cup trophy. Bellingham had scored twice in the quarter-final against Norway to help the Three Lions win 2-1 and set up the last four clash against defending champions Argentina. Before Norway, Bellingham had scored a brace against Mexico in Round of 16 match ad England had won 3-2. His two braces in two knockout matches took him next to Diego Maradona who was the last player to do this back in 1986 FIFA World Cup.

Bellingham reprises Maradona ahead of semis against Argentina

Bellingham is the first player since Maradona to score a brace in two consecutive knockout matches in a single FIFA World Cup. In 1986 FIFA, Maradona had scored two goals in Argentina's quarter-final against England and then against Belgium in the semis to fire the team into the final, they eventually won, beating West Germany in the title showdown.

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Bellingham, who has scored six goals in the tournament so far, has hit a brace against Mexico and Norway to fire the team into the semis where they now face Argentina for a place in the final.

England and Argentina have met five times in the World Cup history with the Three Lions leading scoreline by 3-2. They first met in 1962 in the group stage match which England won 3-1. In 1996, the match had tempers flaring as England won 1-0. Argentina lead the next two meetings, 2-1 in 1986 and 4-3 on penalties in 1998 after the regulation time ended at 2-2. The two teams last met in FIFA 2002 which England on 1-0.

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