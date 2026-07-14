/FIFA 2026 | 100,000 fans and a Royal Salute: Norway welcomes home world cup heroes despite quarter-final heartbreak

Norway football team received a heroes' welcome after returning home from the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday (Jul 13). Norway's historic run ended with 1-2 defeat against England in extra-time in the quarter-final but the fans still applauded thier team for the effort. Tens of thousands of fans gathered outside the airport in Oslo as the team, sans star player Erling Haaland, touched down upon their return from the USA. They first received a traditional water cannon salute before going on with their celebratory parade.

Norway players get heroes' welcome upon return to home

The unofficial number of fans who gathered at the Royal Palace garden to celebrate the footballer, according to news agency Reuters, was in excess of 100,000. They awaiting fans soon packed the palace square and then stretched towards the main stree, Karl Johans gate as the team first met with Norway's King Harald.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

The team also performed their iconic Viking Boat Row, something which became iconic after their wins in the World Cups. The celebration was led by Crown Prince Haakon. Have a look at the video below:

Why was Haaaland missing from celebration?

"Erling and Sander [Berge] had to catch their plane as our trip ⁠from the U.S. was delayed four hours," coach Stale Solbakken said about the absence of players. The celebration, after the Royal Palace greeting, led to an open bus parade throughout which the players greeted fans for the support and enthusiasm shown towards them.

"I don't think anyone had imagined this," captain Martin Odegaard told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "The support we have received in the U.S.A. and here at home in ​Norway has been beyond all expectations. It has been absolutely incredible to see."

How Norway perfomed in the World Cup?