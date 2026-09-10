/South Africa batter Jordan Hermann hits highest individual score on ODI debut

South Africa batter Jordan Hermann made his ODI debut on Wednesday (Sep 9) against Namibia in Windhoek and instantly got his name into the history books. Opening the batting, Hermann scored 150 off 126 balls, hitting 17 fours and three sixes in his marathon innings as South Africa posted 348/6 in 50 overs. Hermann's 150 is the joint-highest score for a player on ODI debut, equaling the record set by Matthew Breetzke, also from South Africa, who scored 150 against New Zealand in Lahore in Feb 2025. Hermann is the fifth South African batter to score a ton on ODI debut.

SA batter Hermann enters record books on ODI debut

Hermann had a bit of luck on his side as well. He was on 30 runs when a direct hit at the non-striker's end should have ended his innings. The match, however, had no run-out referral technology / third umpire and he was given not out. The batter then went on to score an additional 120 runs to achieve the joint-highest score on ODI debut. He added 190 runs for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi (72), and South Africa were 275/3 when he got out in the 42nd over. The match was interrupted by rain, and Namibia, who were set a revised target of 262 runs in 31 overs, could only manage 162/8, losing the match by 99 runs—essentially the runs that came after Hermann got a reprieve.

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Before Hermann, the South African batters who had scored a ton on ODI debut were: Breetzke (150 vs NZ in 2025), Colin Ingram (124 vs Zimbabwe in 2010), Temba Bavuma (113 vs Ireland in 2016), and Reeza Hendricks (102 vs Sri Lanka in 2018). Only 20 players have scored a ton on ODI debut in the history of 50-over cricket, and Hermann sits at the top of that list alongside Breetzke.

The only Indian player on the list is KL Rahul, who scored an exact 100 on his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2016.

What did Hermann say after scoring the joint-most runs on ODI debut?