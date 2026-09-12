/IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the nets at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday gave India a boost ahead of their first T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday (Sept 13). The practice session was delayed by rain, but once it began, Bumrah bowled with good intensity and also enjoyed an exciting spell with young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

However, the series is also significant for Afghanistan, who are taking another step forward in international cricket. India had earlier hosted several of Afghanistan’s home matches, including their first-ever Test against India in Bengaluru. This time, Afghanistan will officially host India in a bilateral series for the first time.

The Afghan players are already well-versed with Indian conditions. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have all made an impact in the IPL, while Afghanistan produced one of their biggest World Cup wins when they defeated England in Delhi in 2023.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Afghanistan enter the series as a strong T20 side under captain Ibrahim Zadran, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad expected to play key roles. India, meanwhile, have Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy back in the squad but still need to find the right combination at the top of the batting order.

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs AFG, 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played on Sunday (Sept 13). The toss is scheduled for 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs AFG, 1st T20I?

The livestream of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India:Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur