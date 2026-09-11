/Women's Asia Cup T20 2026: India march into final with 40-run win over Bangladesh

India Women marched into the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup final on Thursday (Sep 10) after beating Bangladesh Women by 40 runs in the first semi-final in Dubai, UAE. India, who have won the Women's Asia Cup seven times, will now face the winner of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in the final on Sunday (Sep 13). India's opener Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match (POTM) for her 40-ball 64 as India posted 149/6 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma then led the charge in bowling with 3/26 as India restricted Bangladesh to 109/7 in 20 overs.

India march into Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 final

Batting first after losing the toss, India lost dashing opener Smriti Mandhana (2) at the completion of the second over. Pratika Rawal (20) then added 50 runs for the second wicket with Shafali. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was next and added 23 runs for the third wicket before Verma was finally out after being given a life four times (on 6, 11, 50, and 56). Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (21 off 16) then added 36 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Harmanpreet, and Deepti played a handy knock of 13 off 6 as India posted 149, with Kaur remaining 24 not out.

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Bangladesh had a cautious start, adding 66 runs for the first two wickets in 13.3 overs. They lost their next three wickets for 17 runs in 2.2 overs. Bangladesh eventually managed just 109 runs and lost by 40 runs to bow out of the tournament.

What captains said after the match?

India skipper Kaur praised the all-round performance and said at the post-match presentation: "Happy with the way things are going. Happy with the way our batting and bowling is going. There was a value to the good balls. If you were giving revvs, then you were giving value to the balls. Spinners from both teams bowled well today, batters had it hard, spinners used the pitch really well."