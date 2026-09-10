/Duleep Trophy Final: Kishan leads East Zone to first title in 13 years with 350 runs vs South Zone

East Zone finally won their first Duleep Trophy title in 13 years (the premier red-ball tournament in Indian domestic cricket), beating South Zone on the basis of a first-innings lead. The final, which ended in a draw on Day 5 (Sep 10), saw more than 1,300 runs scored at Chepauk in Chennai, more than 1,000 of which were scored by East Zone. Ishan Kishan, the winning captain, was named Player of the Match for his 270 in the first innings. South Zone captain Tilak Varma was named Player of the Series for his 266 runs in three innings across two matches at an average of 266.00, including two fifties (one of which was 99) and a hundred.

East Zone dominates from start to finish

After piling up 708 runs in the first innings, East Zone declared their second innings at 388/7, which resulted in a draw as both teams shook hands. For East Zone, MD Kounain Quraishi remained 116 not out in the second innings, while skipper Kishan added 80 to take his match total to 350. Apart from them, Anukul Roy (64) and Shikhar Mohan (52) also contributed fifties, while Kumar Kushagra chipped in with 46.

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South Zone, which managed 336 runs in the first innings on the back of captain Tilak Varma's 99, was never in the hunt to overtake East Zone's 708, as Varma acknowledged in his post-match comments.

"The first day we were doing better, but when they scored 708, it was slightly tough chasing that. Props to their batters. We didn't bowl that great, honestly. Honestly, we were just thinking of batting on for three days, and we tried our best to score 700... Credit goes to East Zone, they have totally outplayed us," he said.