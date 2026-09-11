/Did you know THIS actor narrowly escaped the 9/11 terror attacks due to a last-minute change of travel plans?

The 9/11 terror attacks left thousands dead. 25 years on, the wounds and memories are still fresh. While many lost their lives as the Twin Towers in New York were hit by hijacked planes, there were also several who narrowly escaped the disaster and lived to tell the tale. Missed trains and flights, missed appointments, and other mishaps helped several escape death on that fateful day in September 2001. One such story is of Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg. The actor was scheduled to fly on American Airlines Flight 11, which was the first plane that crashed into the World Trade Center. But a last-minute decision saved his life.

Mark Wahlberg narrowly escaped 9/11 attacks

On the day of the attacks, Wahlberg was reportedly scheduled to fly on American Airlines Flight 11- the first plane that crashed into the World Trade Centre.

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The actor and his friend made a last -minute change in travel plans and decided not to fly to Los Angeles, where was the plane was headed. Instead, Wahlberg attended the Toronto film festival.

File image of Mark Wahlberg Photograph: ()

Wahlberg’s controversial remark years later

While the actor had a narrow escape thanks to a last-minute change of plans, years later, he courted controversy for making a remark about the hijacked plane.

“If I was on that plane with my kids, it wouldn’t have went down like it did,” Wahlberg told Men’s Journal in an interview some years later. “There would have been a lot of blood in that first-class cabin and then me saying, ‘Okay, we’re going to land somewhere safely, don’t worry.’”

The remark did not go down well with most. The actor particularly faced backlash and criticism from victims’ families.