/Vladimir Putin in New Delhi for BRICS Summit: Russia-India defence, energy and nuclear ties in focus ahead of meeting with PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders expected to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in defence, energy and technology. Modi and Putin last met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek last week. During their meeting, the Prime Minister urged Putin to move from an ‘endless war towards the end of war’, in a reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started five years ago following Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

"We have to move from a situation of 'endless war' to 'end of war'... It is humanity's wish that the end of this war happens as soon as possible," PM Modi said. The Modi-Putin meeting, scheduled for Friday, is expected to cover several issues of strategic importance to both countries, including defence cooperation and proposed upgrades to the BrahMos missile system. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that India and Russia were discussing upgrades to the BrahMos missile. He also said Moscow remained committed to completing the pending deliveries of the S-400 air defence systems, while the two sides were discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets to India.

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Watch the video of Putin arriving in New Delhi

India and Russia are also expected to discuss New Delhi’s plans to establish new civil nuclear reactors. Peskov said negotiations on the proposed projects would be held between the two countries. Putin will also participate in the two-day BRICS summit being hosted by New Delhi. During his visit, the Russian President will address the Plenary Session of the annual BRICS Business Forum before visiting the Innoprom exhibition with PM Modi.

On the sidelines of the summit, Putin is also scheduled to meet several international leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. However, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting India after a gap of seven years, are not scheduled to hold a separate full-format bilateral meeting.