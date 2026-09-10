/From Putin, Xi to Pezeshkian: Who is coming when for BRICS Summit in New Delhi? Check full schedule

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit and BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi. The summit is expected to be attended by several prominent world leaders from about 30 BRICS member and partner nations. Heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS countries are also expected to be present at the meetings. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has released the official list of participants for the BRICS Summit 2026, along with their expected time of arrival in New Delhi.
When is Putin arriving in New Delhi?
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Friday (Sep 11). He will land at Air Force Station Palam at 1:15 am. His visit to India for the BRICS Summit is closely watched, given the uncertain geopolitics in the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. He is expected to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Russian leader’s trip marks the second visit to India within a year, underlining the partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.
When is Xi Jinping arriving in New Delhi?
Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on September 12 at 12:25 pm at Air Force Station Palam. His participation would make the summit particularly significant for India-China ties, with a possible meeting between Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to draw attention on the sidelines.
Iranian President to arrive in New Delhi
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to arrive at Air Force Station Palam at 2 pm on Friday (Sep 11). His visit is significant as war continues between the United States and Iran. The conflict has threatened security in the Middle East region and rattled the global energy market, sending oil prices to record high levels.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also expected to arrive at the summit and land later on September 11 at 5:35 pm.
Other BRICS leaders
Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira has arrived in New Delhi on Thursday (Sep 10) night through Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. He will represent Brazil at the summit, with the country being one of the five founding members of BRICS.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to reach Delhi at 9:05 am on Friday (Sep 11) through Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. South Africa is one of the original BRICS expansion members, having joined the grouping in 2011.
Key international figures
The summit will also see the arrival of senior representatives from major international institutions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to reach Delhi at 1:25 pm on Friday (Sep 11). WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is expected later that night.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff are also scheduled to attend, adding an important multilateral dimension to the summit.
Full schedule of arrivals of world leaders released by MEA:
|Sr. No.
|Country/ International Organisation
|Name of dignitary
|Arrival Time/Flight
|1.
|Brazil
|H.E. Mr. Mauro Vieira,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil
|10th September, 2026 ETA: 2150 hrs
(Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|2.
|Russia
|H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin,
President of Russian Federation
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 0115 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|3.
|WHO
|Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,
Director-General of WHO
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 0410 hrs
(Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|4.
|AIIB
|H.E. Ms. Zou Jiayi,
President of AIIB
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 0825 hrs
(Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|5.
|Uruguay
|H.E. Mr. Mario Lubetkin,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 0845 hrs
(Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|6.
|South Africa
|H.E. Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa,
President of Republic of South Africa
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 0905 hrs
(Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|7.
|Uganda
|H.E. Ms. Jessica Alupo,
Vice President of Republic of Uganda
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 0915 hrs (Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|8.
|UNSG
|H. E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of United Nations
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 1325 hrs (Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|9.
|NDB
|H.E. Ms. Dilma Rousseff,
President of NDB
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 1400 hrs (Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|10.
|Iran
|H.E. Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian,
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 1400 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|11.
|Nigeria
|H.E. Mr. Sen. Kashim Shettima,
Vice President of Federal Republic of Nigeria
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 1445 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|12.
|Egypt
|H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
President of Arab Republic of Egypt
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 1735 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|13.
|UAE
|H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 1750 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|14.
|Malaysia
|H.E. Mr. Anwar Ibrahim,
Prime Minister of Malaysia
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 1840 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|15.
|Ethiopia
|H.E. Mr. Abiy Ahmed Ali,
Prime Minister of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 1930 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|16.
|Burundi
|H.E. Mr. Evariste Ndayishimiye,
President of Republic of Burundi
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 2045 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|17.
|Indonesia
|H.E. Mr. Prabowo Subianto,
President of the Republic of Indonesia
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 2100 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|18.
|Philippines
|H.E. Mr. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,
President of Republic of the Philippines
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 2200 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|19.
|Cuba
|H.E. Mr. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 2250 hrs (Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|20.
|WTO
|H.E. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,
Director-General of WTO
|11th September, 2026 ETA: 2335 hrs (Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|21.
|Belarus
|H.E. Mr. Maxim Ryzhenkov,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus
|12th September, 2026 ETA: 0535 hrs (Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|22.
|Vietnam
|H.E. Mr. Le Minh Hung,
Prime Minister of Socialist Republic of Vietnam
|12th September, 2026 ETA: 1105 hrs (Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|23.
|China
|H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping,
President of the People's Republic of China
|12th September, 2026 ETA: 1225 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|24.
|Bahrain
|H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani,
Minister of Foreign Affairs the Kingdom of Bahrain
|12th September, 2026 ETA: 1530 hrs (Terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi)
|25.
|Kazakhstan
|H.E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
President of Republic of Kazakhstan
|12th September, 2026 ETA: 1610 hrs
(AFS Palam)
|26.
|Saudi Arabia
|H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
|12th September, 2026 ETA: 2100 hrs
(AFS Palam)