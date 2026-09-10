/From Putin, Xi to Pezeshkian: Who is coming when for BRICS Summit in New Delhi? Check full schedule

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit and BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi. The summit is expected to be attended by several prominent world leaders from about 30 BRICS member and partner nations. Heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS countries are also expected to be present at the meetings. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has released the official list of participants for the BRICS Summit 2026, along with their expected time of arrival in New Delhi.

When is Putin arriving in New Delhi?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Friday (Sep 11). He will land at Air Force Station Palam at 1:15 am. His visit to India for the BRICS Summit is closely watched, given the uncertain geopolitics in the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. He is expected to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Russian leader’s trip marks the second visit to India within a year, underlining the partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

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When is Xi Jinping arriving in New Delhi?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on September 12 at 12:25 pm at Air Force Station Palam. His participation would make the summit particularly significant for India-China ties, with a possible meeting between Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to draw attention on the sidelines.

Iranian President to arrive in New Delhi

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to arrive at Air Force Station Palam at 2 pm on Friday (Sep 11). His visit is significant as war continues between the United States and Iran. The conflict has threatened security in the Middle East region and rattled the global energy market, sending oil prices to record high levels.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also expected to arrive at the summit and land later on September 11 at 5:35 pm.

Other BRICS leaders

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira has arrived in New Delhi on Thursday (Sep 10) night through Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. He will represent Brazil at the summit, with the country being one of the five founding members of BRICS.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to reach Delhi at 9:05 am on Friday (Sep 11) through Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport. South Africa is one of the original BRICS expansion members, having joined the grouping in 2011.

Key international figures

The summit will also see the arrival of senior representatives from major international institutions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to reach Delhi at 1:25 pm on Friday (Sep 11). WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is expected later that night.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff are also scheduled to attend, adding an important multilateral dimension to the summit.

Full schedule of arrivals of world leaders released by MEA: