/BRICS unity on display: PM Modi holds Pezeshkian’s hand; Putin, Ramaphosa walk alongside

In a visible display of unity among BRICS nations amid global tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as they walked side by side at the BRICS Business Forum 2026 in New Delhi on Friday.

In a notable moment, Modi was seen holding hands with Pezeshkian as the two leaders walked together along the red carpet. The moment highlighted the solidarity among leaders of the expanded grouping as they met to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and global development.

The photograph drew added attention as Iran remains locked in an escalating conflict with the United States. The war has spread across West Asia, disrupting key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. Indian seafarers, who make up a significant share of crews on commercial ships, have also been caught in the conflict, with fatalities and disruptions reported since the war began with a joint US Israeli campaign against Iran on February 28.

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The leaders walked through the summit venue with the official “BRICS INDIA 2026” branding visible on the wall. Modi was seen leading the group as the leaders walked together through the venue.

Pezeshkian calls for BRICS cooperation

Addressing the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum, Pezeshkian said the strength of the grouping goes beyond the size of its economies. He stressed the need to turn that economic strength into practical cooperation.

“We believe that the true strength of BRICS is not confined merely to the size of its members' economies; rather, it becomes more apparent when these capacities are transformed into a network of trade, investment and joint financing – a transition from potential cooperation to operational one,” he said.

Pezeshkian also pointed to growing challenges facing the global economy, including geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and the use of economic tools for political pressure.

“The world today is going through one of its most complex periods. Geopolitical uncertainty, disruption in its supply chains and the increasing use of economic instruments to exert political pressure have made the economic environment in which countries operate more complex. The question is, what is BRICS' response to these challenges?” he said.

Modi highlights BRICS economic strength

Modi also highlighted the collective economic strength of BRICS countries and described them as major centres of innovation and solutions amid global uncertainty.

“Today, BRICS nations represent 50% of the world's population, 40% of its GDP, and over 25% of global trade. Moreover, while global GDP has grown approximately two-and-a-half-fold over these years, the combined GDP of BRICS nations has expanded nearly four-and-a-half-fold.”

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 under its 2026 chairship. The chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation at the centre of its agenda.