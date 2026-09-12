On the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US, Al-Qaeda has released a 50-minute propaganda video featuring previously unseen footage of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the group's founder Osama bin Laden. The footage was released by media Al-Qaeda's wing As-Sahab. Al-Qaeda, which never publicly confirmed his death, shared a video of Hamza titled ‘A Quarter Century of the 11 September Raids.’ The footage also features unseen images of former al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri. It is unclear if the video is AI generated or old footage.

US said Hamza was dead

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In 2019, the White House confirmed that Hamza Bin Laden was killed in the backyard of Pakistan. The White House statement released on September 14, 2019 stated that he was killed by the United States' counter-terrorism operation in Afghanistan-Pakistan region. The statementfurther added that the elimination of Osama's son 'deprives Al-Qaeda of important leadership skills'. The statement added that he was responsible for various terrorist activities and dealt with various terror groups. The United States had identified him as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" on January 2017.

Before official confirmation, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper declared that Hamza had been killed but remained tightlipped on being asked about further details. Citing US intelligence officials, US media then reported that Hamza had died sometime in the last two years in an operation involving the US. Aged about 30 years old back then, Hamzawas the 15th son of the Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden. According to White House, Hamza was ‘emerging as a leader in the Al Qaeda franchise’, had married the daughter ofAbu Muhammad Al-Masri, who was indicted for his alleged involvement in the 1998 bombings of the US Embassy inTanzania and Kenya.

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But in 2024, it was reported that he had taken over the reins of al-Qaeda and is planning to carry out attacks in the West. Daily Mail quoted defence experts saying that Hamza bin Laden is alive and secretly running the terror organisation. "[Hamza] has ascended to the leadership of al-Qaeda, steering [it] towards its most potent resurgence since the Iraq War," the reports said.