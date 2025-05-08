Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday (May 8) lambasted Pakistan, saying that Pakistan's reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances.

India's foreign secretary stressed that there is no need to remind where terrorist Osama Bin Laden was found and who called him a "martyr".

He further said that Pakistan is also home to a large number of UN proscribed terrorists and by many countries.

"Pakistan's reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances... I don't need to remind where Osama Bin Laden was found and who called him a martyr...Pakistan is also home to a large number of UN proscribed terrorists and also to terrorists proscribed by many countries," Vikram Misri said during a special briefing, alongside Colnel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

He continued, that Pakistan is trying to "wash hand off" any and all involvement in terrorism, adding that Pakistan's reputation as epicenter of global terrorism is rooted in a number of incidents.

The foreign secretary stressed there are many terror attacks around the world where its fingerprints are found in Pakistan.

He also called the attack in Pahalgam "original escalation", adding that India's India’s response through Operation Sindoor was a direct and proportionate action by the armed forces.

“First of all, 22 April is the first instance of escalation, and for this, Indian armed forces gave their answer to this with Operation Sindoor,” he said.

He further warned that any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today, is nothing but escalation by Pakistan once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

