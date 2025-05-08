No more viewing of Pakistani dramas in India. Amid rise in tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in India has directed all OTT platforms to ‘discontinue' content which have originated in Pakistan with immediate effect.

OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries which operate in India have been advised to stop streaming Pakistani films, web series, songs, podcasts and other streaming content on their platforms.

In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or… pic.twitter.com/8yjP6ULNEU — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025