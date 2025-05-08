No more viewing of Pakistani dramas in India. Amid rise in tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in India has directed all OTT platforms to ‘discontinue' content which have originated in Pakistan with immediate effect.
OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries which operate in India have been advised to stop streaming Pakistani films, web series, songs, podcasts and other streaming content on their platforms.
In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or… pic.twitter.com/8yjP6ULNEU— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
The advisory, issued by the Ministry, references the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, highlighting that publishers must avoid content that affects India’s sovereignty and integrity.
The advisory also stated that content which might incite violence or disturb public order must also be avoided.
Also read: Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf skips theatrical release and heads to OTT amid rising Indo-Pak tensions
The decision comes a day after Indian launched Operation Sindoor as Indian armed forces hit multiple terror infrastructure sites in PoK and Pakistan’s Bahawalpur region. The air strikes were carried out in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam Kashmir in April which claimed lives of 26 people. Operation Sindoor LIVE: 'Attack on Pahalgam was original escalation', says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Also read: From Raazi to Baby: 6 Indian spy thrillers that blend patriotism with high stakes espionage