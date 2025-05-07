The Indian Armed Forces have launched a series of targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor, hitting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The sites were believed to be used for planning and directing attacks on India.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed the action on Tuesday (May 7), describing the strikes as “focused, non-escalatory,” and aimed strictly at terrorist infrastructure.
May 07, 2025 03:19 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: All air defence units have been activated along India-Pak border, says Defence Officials
All air defence units have been activated all along the India-Pakistan border to tackle any eventuality following the strikes launched by India, said Defence Officials
May 07, 2025 03:17 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Pakistan PM summons National Security Committee meeting
In response to the strikes launched by India, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a National Security Committee meeting.
May 07, 2025 03:13 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Here's the list of sites in Pakistan, PoK attacked by India
India on Wednesday midnight targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.
May 07, 2025 03:10 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif reacts to Indian strike
Shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given. The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy."
May 07, 2025 03:01 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement yet again, Indian Army reacts in 'calibrated manner'
Pakistan again violates the ceasefire agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch, Rajauri area. The Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.
May 07, 2025 02:55 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, 'Long live Mother India!'
Shortly after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh said on X, "Long live Mother India!"
भारत माता की जय!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025
May 07, 2025 02:50 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Minutes before announcing strike, Indian Army shared teaser video
Minutes before Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, it posted a teaser video on social media.
"Ready to Strike, Trained to Win," Indian Army wrote on X.
"प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः"— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025
Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.
Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/M9CA9dv1Xx
May 07, 2025 02:38 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Indian Defence Ministry confirms strike on 9 sites
The Indian Defence Ministry on early Wednesday (May 7) said in a statement that India has launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.
The strikes were carried out on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the ministry said. It noted that no Pakistani military facilities were hit.
"India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today," Defence Ministry said in an X post.
India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and…— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 6, 2025
May 07, 2025 02:30 IST
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Pakistan violates the ceasefire agreement
Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area.#IndianArmy is responding appropriately in a caliberated manner.