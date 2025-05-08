May 9 was supposed to be a big release day for Bollywood as Maddock Films’ latest title Bhool Chuk Maaf, was set to release in theatres. The film’s lead pair- Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi- had been promoting the romantic-comedy quite aggressively on social media for the past few weeks. But the film will not be releasing in theatres on Friday.

Owing to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan amid the launch of Operation Sindoor, the makers of the film have decided to release the film directly on OTT platform.

Bhool Chuk Maaf heads to OTT directly

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, Maddock Films said, “In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16- only on Prime Video, worldwide.

While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind”

Previews shows for the media, which were scheduled to take place on Thursday evening prior to the May 9 release, too now stands canceled.

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is backed by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain and Raghuvir Yadav in key roles. Vijan's Maddock Films has been having a dream run at the box office with films like Chhaava and Stree 2 becoming blockbusters and earning big at the box office.

The decision to release the Bhool Chuk Maaf- which has generated a lot of buzz on social media- directly on OTT may set a precedent for other big releases in the coming months if cross-border tensions do not escalate further.

