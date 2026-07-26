/Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4: India's full schedule, medal events and match timings

India will hope to increase its medal count on Sunday (Jul 26) at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu chasing her third straight gold medal. Indian athletes will also compete in lawn bowls, boxing, weightlifting, artistic gymnastics and swimming. Mirabai, who won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games and the 2022 Birmingham Games, will compete in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event.

Lawn bowls will also be an important event for India, as the women’s pairs team of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will play two Section B matches against Namibia and England and will look to secure a place in the medal rounds. In the men’s singles, Putul Sonowal will face Malta’s Shaun Parnis.

India’s weightlifting team will also feature Rishikanta Singh in the men’s 60kg final and Raja Muthupandi in the men’s 65kg final.

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In artistic gymnastics, Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty will compete in the men’s all-around final.

In boxing, Preeti Pawar will begin her campaign in the women’s 54kg Round of 16 against Malawi’s Deborah Mtenje. Jadumani Singh will face Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the men’s 55kg Round of 16, while Aditya Pratap Yadav will take on Uganda’s Nuhu Batte in the men’s 65kg Round of 16.

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In swimming, India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team of Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh S. Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar will compete in the heats. If they qualify, they will return later in the day for the medal race.

CWG 2026: India's schedule for Jul 26 (IST)

Bowls and Para Bowls

1:00 PM: Women's pairs, Section B - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh take on Namibia's Diana Viljoen and Amanda Steenkamp in the sectional play.

Women's pairs, Section B - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh take on Namibia's Diana Viljoen and Amanda Steenkamp in the sectional play. 7:15 PM: Men's singles, Section D - Putul Sonowal faces Malta's Shaun Parnis in the sectional play.

Men's singles, Section D - Putul Sonowal faces Malta's Shaun Parnis in the sectional play. 10:05 PM: Women's pairs, Section B - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh take on England's Amy Pharaoh and Sian Honnor in the sectional play.

Weightlifting

2:15 PM (Medal Event): Rishikanta Singh competes in the men's 60kg final.

Rishikanta Singh competes in the men's 60kg final. 6:45 PM (Medal Event): Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg final.

Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg final. 11:15 PM (Medal Event): Raja Muthupandi competes in the men's 65kg final.

Artistic Gymnastics

4:30 PM (Medal Event): Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty compete in the men's all-around final.

Boxing

10:45 PM: Preeti Pawar takes on Malawi's Deborah Mtenje in the women's 54kg Round of 16.

Preeti Pawar takes on Malawi's Deborah Mtenje in the women's 54kg Round of 16. 11:45 PM: Jadumani Singh faces Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg Round of 16.

Jadumani Singh faces Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg Round of 16. 12:45 AM: Aditya Pratap Yadav meets Uganda's Nuhu Batte in the men's 65kg Round of 16.

Swimming and Para Swimming